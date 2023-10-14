In China there is a competitor to Midjourney. Developed by Baidu, the tool allows you to generate images from a ‘prompt’. The problem is that citizens cannot generate certain images: a censorship mechanism filters sensitive words in the political sphere and prevents, for example, Tinananmen Square from not existing according to that platform. In Midjourney, for example, Xi Jingping is also censored. They are clear examples of what is happening with freedom on the internet, especially in the new era of generative AI.

Examples everywhere. In September 2022, Iran blocked access to mobile networks for its citizens, who suddenly found themselves barely able to use WhatsApp or Instagram. In Burma, internet use is currently so restricted that the country is almost at the level of China. In the Philippines, former President Rodrigo Duterte took advantage of an anti-terrorism law to block websites that his government says criticize his administration. This is bad news for internet freedom, and a dangerous use of generative AI contributes to it.

Generative AI for evil. A new report from Freedom House, a human rights advocacy group, reveals how at least 16 countries have used generative AI systems “to sow doubt, discredit adversaries or influence public debate.” The objective of this annual research is to build a classification according to Internet freedom in different countries around the world. Among the factors are the limitation of freedom of expression, the shutdowns of Internet access or the taking of retaliation for the way of expressing oneself online.

We are going to get worse. The latest edition of the report highlighted how global internet freedom has fallen for the 13th consecutive year. The reason, at least in part, is the proliferation of generative artificial intelligence systems. According to Allie Funk, one of those responsible for the project, “advances in AI are making this crisis even worse.”

The dark side. Mass access to generative AI tools has made the barrier to generating disinformation campaigns almost disappear. Automated systems allow for precise campaigns and more subtle forms of online censorship, and this new report exposes how these systems are already being used in at least 16 countries.

Message control. At least 47 governments have used experts to manipulate online debates in their favor, double the number that did so a decade ago, this report indicates. It explains how “legal frameworks in at least 21 countries force or incentivize digital platforms to deploy machine learning to eliminate disfavored political, social and religious speech.”

It also happens in the US and Europe. These types of tools are used around the world, and in fact “even in more democratic environments, such as the United States and Europe, governments have considered or actually imposed restrictions on access to prominent websites and social media platforms.” We have a recent example in France, where the restriction of social networks was proposed as a way to fight against the riots of the protests that occurred in the country in July 2023.

Liar’s Dividend. According to Funk, such easy access to these generative AI systems can undermine trust in verifiable facts. According to the report, this is the phenomenon called “liar’s dividend” whereby people are more skeptical of truthful information, especially in times of crisis or political conflict, when false information can proliferate.

Imagen | Freedom House

