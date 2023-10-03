Generali, new head of the Insurance area chosen. Donnet relies on Terzariol

General announces an important new addition to the company, chosen on new CEO Insurance. Agreement reached with Giulio Terzariol he manages, already CFO of Allianzwill be operational starting from January 2024 will take care of the new division created to concentrate the responsibility of all business units insurance. Terzariol – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – will report directly to the CEO, Philippe Donnet and will become part of the Group Management Committee of Leone. In fact it will have the task of coordinating activities of the CEOs of all the operating units in the territory: Italy, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), France and Global Business Activities (which includes Europe Assistance and Global Business Lines) and International (which includes the CEE, Mediterranean & Latin America and Asia regions).

The CEO Donnet he commented on the new addition: “We are proud to welcome Giulio Terzariol as CEO of Generali Insurance. The group will benefit from the experience gained by Giulio in leadership positions in different countries around the world. It is an excellent time for Generali, as demonstrated by the success of our strategy, strong financial position and profitable growth. I am confident that with Giulio joining our management team, recently recognized by the market as the best in Europe, we will continue to strengthen our position in the insurance sector“.

