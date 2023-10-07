I have a friend who has a curious hobby. She takes the EuroMillions ticket and puts it on the desk table.

Then he turns on the computer, searches for the official Porsche website and sits back in his seat. She stretches her arms, untightens her fingers, and clicks on the words “set up your 911.” Today he plays the Targa 4S. And he begins to enjoy.

On one side, the almost impossible journey to a solved future. In front of her an orgy of options. Yellow paint at no additional cost. Special colors at more than 3,000 euros. Tinted in a specific tone and completely individualized for 25,236.00 euros. Wheels of the Turbo version, Carrera Exclusive Design, RS Spyder Design. Electric sports seats. Plus sports seats. Adaptive sports seats plus. Leather upholstery with thousands of colors and contrasting stitching. Black, red, brown, blue hood (all free of charge). Classic Heritage Design Package at a rate of 15,211.00 euros. GT Sports heated steering wheel in Race-Tex. An ibuprofen to avoid dizziness caused by the wave of names, colors, versions and numbers…

Yes, I’m not going to deceive you: the friend is me.

I don’t want to go back to this

But it’s one thing to fantasize and another, very different thing, to look for a car. In that case, what I want is something plain, chewy and simple. Yes, the less offer and the more closed the equipment packages are, the better. The microchip crisis brought us something good.

Until a few years ago, cars were sold with various equipment packages. It was common to see configurations for general vehicles with three or more versions to which a multitude of small optional packages were added to add some additions related to safety, headlight technology, and the final aesthetics of the vehicle. And, to these, many other additions compatible (or not) with the previous selections.

Let’s look back, taking advantage of that encyclopedia that is km77. A Renault Laguna from 2001 in which we had chosen the engine and version (1.6 16v Authentique) could add air conditioning and sunshade for the side windows in a new package. To this we could add a CD changer if, having chosen the appropriate package, we were willing to spend another 288 euros. The phone pre-installation It cost 53 euros and was also optional. As was the rear spoiler or the metallic paint (this has changed little). We could also continue adding to the list with side airbags in the front seats, rear radar or speed limiter. We couldn’t miss the glass ceiling either.

Reviewing what an Opel Astra offered in 2004, it must be recognized that the configuration was simpler. The equipment was chosen and, later, the money was spent depending on whether you opted for the shiny or metallic paint, black side moldings or if you wanted the leather upholstery, CD Radio, CD Radio compatible with mp3, air conditioning, rear head restraints, active front head restraints, fog lights, rapid defogging system, stability control or curtain airbag.

Ford, whose founder is credited with saying “my clients can buy the Ford T in any color they want, as long as it is black,” offered two extra packages on a 2005 Focus (in which we had already chosen the Trend finish): Newport and Visibility. The first included stability control, speed limiter and 16-inch alloy wheels. In Visibility, the autochromatic rearview mirror, automatic lighting of the lights and the rain sensor were added. Let’s not forget the smoker pack. Not even the optional ones: anti-theft alarm, keyless opening and starting, plus central locking and the alarm (all in the same pack). Bluetooth for hands-free sound system. CD changer with the navigator and, incidentally, the dual-zone climate control. Or the CD Radio without a browser but compatible with MP3 for a little less money. The sunroof. Electrically folding mirrors. The metallic paint. Electric adjustment in the front seat. Thermal windshield. Parking sensor. And finally, adaptive headlights.

I prefer that you give it to me done

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t like all of these options. But I prefer the trend current way of bringing together what, until recently, were added to more or less bulky versions or finishes. I prefer two, three at most, endings. I do not need more.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6, of which you will soon have a full test, is sold with a single equipment package on each engine. They are all very complete and some functions are relegated to the top-of-the-range version. But the basics, everything expected, are all included.

Renault decided to make a virtue of weakness. He opened his Fast Track plan in the middle of the microchip crisis. Tired of the configurations scaring away customers with waiting times that in the worst cases reached a year, the French guaranteed the delivery of the car in 30 days if they opted for closed equipment when some manufacturers took up to a year to deliver their cars. Evidently, they took the opportunity to endorse the most extensive equipment to customers.

General brands are grouping options into larger packages to save costs and money in the production process.

Even vehicles that previously had an abundance of options because they had a more whimsical car character (without reaching premium vehicles), such as a Volkswagen Golf, have simplified their range: two finishes and two large optional equipment packages in each one. The most common options are limited to the color, the wheels, the Head-Up Display or the electronic suspension.

And the move to electric cars has sharpened the trend, with an evident desire to save costs. We have already discussed the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 6. For its part, the Volkswagen ID.3 only has two finishes and comes without options, beyond wheels and paint. The rest of the additions are grouped into equipment packages (some of them serving to expand some more concise ones).

Renault only offers one trim for its less ambitious Megane E-Tech and two trims for the top model. Inside, three equipment packages. One of them offers driving assistance systems and another comfort elements. The third is the sum of the previous ones. Speakers and heated seats are added as an option.

Let’s not talk about brands like Tesla or BYDwhere they have chosen to offer completely closed equipment or with minimal changes to each other.

The ideal? The ideal would be that if I am going to buy a completely new car I could configure it to my liking. But the truth was that, despite the thousands of options, what we had before were very brief equipment packages, with incompatibilities between them that did not seem to obey any specific reason and some options that forced us to choose a finish, version or any other. amalgamation of previously optional systems.

Furthermore, it must be taken into account that the industry has chosen for offering the basics as standard. In terms of safety, the European Union requires that vehicles already come equipped as standard with a good amalgamation of ADAS systems that must be expanded in the short term. And manufacturers have decided that all cars must have a screen and an infotainment system that guarantees, via cable or Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Yes, all of this has led to higher vehicle prices and functions may be imposed on us that we will never use. But, the truth is that this was already happening in a camouflaged way, with options that the greatest number of customers requested, which had a high price and which, incidentally, forced them to choose other additions that had little to do with each other, such as that control. stability + speed limiter + 16-inch wheels of the above-mentioned Ford Focus.

The progressive incorporation of driving assistance systems It has also forced larger packages to be closed. Firstly because, technologically, some live off others. And, secondly, because I understand that someone can choose the speed limiter exclusively, but it is difficult to believe that a driver only wants to opt for the lane keeping system without having the possibility of using the adaptive cruise control.

In short, in general, we have fewer options when purchasing a general vehicle. But we also have fewer headaches, fewer configuration incompatibilities, fewer hidden extra costs in the most in-demand systems and, ultimately, greater clarity when purchasing a new vehicle.

This time yes, thanks to the microchip crisis.

