Growing up surrounded by technology and with access to the Internet does not immediately make you immune to all the dangers of the Internet. It is the main difference between generation Z, those born between 1994 and the beginning of the 2010s, compared to boomers, who already tend to have grandchildren. The former were born with the use of the Internet, while the latter learned it along the way. However, younger people fall for more online scams than their grandparents, according to a recent Deloitte report.

More accustomed, but also more confident. The ‘Connected Consumer Survey 2023’ survey shows that Gen Z youth are more likely to be scammed on the internet than boomers. And not by a little.

Generation Z, the second digital natives, are up to three times more likely to be victims of phishing, identity theft, romance scams or cyberbullying. And twice as likely to have their social media account hacked.

And it’s getting worse. The fact is that the trend of the second digital natives falling for scams is increasing. In this case it does not have to represent that the guard has been lowered further, but rather that these practices are becoming more common.

According to a study by Social Catfish in 2023, online scams involving those under 20 years of age represented losses of around $8.2 million in 2017. In 2020, these losses were $210 million in the United States.

Take a look at your grandfather: if you’re not sure, don’t click. Of all the generations studied, those over 55 years of age were the ones who fell for scams the least. According to Avast, only 24% were likely to fall for a scam, compared to 49% of those between 24 and 34 years old.

The explanation is that the elderly were not born with the Internet and therefore they take great care with every step they take on the Internet.

Experience is a degree. Gen Z were born surrounded by the internet, but they have not spent as much time on it due to a simple matter of age. If we compare the data with millennials, we see that the tendency to fall for scams decreases. The report’s analysis notes that “every hour you spend online increases the likelihood that a scammer will try to contact you,” but it also increases your experience of how these tactics work.

The responsibility on the individual and not on the applications. Applications like Instagram or TikTok, very popular among Gen Z, have numerous privacy options. However, they leave it up to the user to make the appropriate configuration. “Privacy settings should be easier to access and understand,” the report states.

Image | Fausto Sandoval

In Xataka | “Hello, I’m your grandson and I need $3,000”: there are already scams on the elderly with voices generated by AI