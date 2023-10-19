Generation V

The success of Gen V has been meteoric! Prime Video has been quick to renew The Boys spin-off for a second batch of episodes.

They have renewed Gen V for a season 2. The first live-action spin-off developed from the famous superhero series The Boys has secured a second season on Prime Video. At least, as Variety has reported exclusively. This news comes shortly before the premiere of the sixth episode of the first season. There are only three episodes left until the grand finale. The season debuted on September 29 to keep fans entertained while they wait for the fourth season of The Boys. However, viewers have been pleasantly surprised by this project.

“Expanding The Boys universe with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony,” said Vernon Sanders, head of TV at Amazon MGM Studios. This is how the news has been confirmed. “From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, we knew the series was going to break ground. His no-holds-barred approach is exactly what audiences love. That’s what has led Gen V to become the #1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. “This is Prime Video’s most-watched new original series of 2023. We are excited for our incredible cast and crew to continue telling brave and bold stories for our customers.”

The spin-off of The Boys has been a brutal success from start to finish

Prime Video

In addition to its strong audience, Gen V has received notable acclaim. It has achieved a near perfect 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, it was reported that the writers’ room for the second season was already up and running, even without an official renewal yet. With this in mind, the Gen V revamp isn’t the biggest surprise for fans. But it’s certainly welcome news, as a second season wasn’t guaranteed. Now we can confirm it.