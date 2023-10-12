The weekly episodes of Gen V are making fans of The Boys franchise more and more fall in love. This spin-off of the universe adapted by Eric Kripke, apart from being a perfect series while we wait for the fourth season of the original show, it is convincing everyone and many are already asking for a second season as soon as possible.

Well, unfortunately, Amazon Prime Video has not yet commented on the continuation of this series, but the writers of Gen V They didn’t want to waste time and, without even having finished the first season, they are already working on the script for the next one; something similar to what has happened with Netflix’s One Piece.

It has been his own Eric Kripke who, through The Wrap, has confirmed that the studio is already thinking about the future of this spin-off. Taking advantage of the fact that the writers’ strike has ended, it is the perfect time to release all the ideas that you have had in mind for a long time and have not been able to write over these months for obvious reasons.

However, there is still a huge problem: the actors’ strike is still in force and it is unknown when this problem between the production companies and the actors’ union will be resolved. Most likely, they will first focus on the fourth season of The Boys so that, while it is launched, they will work on the sequel to this spin-off.

