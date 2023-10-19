Gen V, the spin-off of The Boys, has been renewed for a second season while the broadcast of its first season continues, which is delighting fans, and which still has three episodes left to air.

Making a spin-off of a popular series isn’t always easy, and sometimes it seems like they just want to squeeze something successful out of it. But it is not the case of Gen Vthe spin-off of The Boyswhich has already been renewed for a second season, without having finished the first.

Premiered at the end of September, Amazon Prime Video has aired five of the eight episodes of Gen V. They premiere every Friday, with the final episode on November 3.

But the great reception by critics and the public has made Prime Video not think twice. to confirm the second seasonsomething that on the other hand was taken for granted since The Boys is perhaps the most popular series (now franchise) on Amazon Prime Video.

Gen V will have a second season, but first it’s the fourth season of The Boys

Gen V It is set chronologically between the third and fourth seasons of The Boys. The fourth season is already filmed, but is waiting for the writers and actors’ strike to end. Therefore, it is expected that will be released in 2024.

Set at Godolkin University, a private university for superheroes, where the best students have the opportunity to pass tests to join the Seven, Gen V is born as a satire of the X-Men.

All the hallmarks of The Boys (violence, humor, action and hateful but charismatic characters) are in Gen V, which has received very positive reviews from fans (the last episode, the fifth, was very surprising).

Predictably, Gen V became the number 1 series on Prime Video in more than 130 countries. Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said Gen V is the most profitable Prime Video original series of the year (via Variety).

The question is how the two series will intertwine, The Boys y Gen V, and if it is possible to expect some kind of crossover in the future, or even for Gen V to continue after the end of The Boys. There are no answers to that, only unknowns: we haven’t even seen how the first season of Gen V ends on Prime Video!