All streaming subscriptions are going up in price this year, some multiple times. Today it’s GeForce NOW’s turn, and something tells us that it won’t surprise anyone.

GeForce NOW, the streaming cloud video game platform, has announced a price increase in its subscription plans, between 1 and 2 euros per month in Spain. If that seems like a lot to you, in Canada it goes up 4 dollars a month…

They sold us streaming as the Holy Grail of series, movies and video games: For very little money per month, you can watch all the series and movies, and play all the video games. But almost no one read the fine print.

That fine print says that there will eventually be dozens of streaming services, and you have to subscribe to all of them if you want to see all the interesting content, leaving you half a salary for it. Also, once only streaming subscriptions exist, we will proceed to raise the price even several times a year. Today it’s GeForce NOW’s turn.

GeForce NOW increases in price in Spain

NVIDIA is a hardware company, as it sells graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence. but has created a powerful gaming cloud platform, GeForce NOWin case one day it is the only thing that exists, so that she is not caught off guard.

GeForce NOW works differently than Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation NOW, and others. Instead of offering a catalog of games via subscription that you play in the cloud but are not yours (permanent rental), it allows you play your own games in the cloud, which you have bought in other stores.

In other words, you can play your Steam, Epic Games Store or Game Pass games in the cloud. They are the games that you have purchased, and they are yours.

And what is the advantage of playing games that you play on your PC in the cloud? Well, you can play them on any screen, from a TV to a mobile phone, laptop, etc. And even if you have an old, less powerful PC, you can play them as if you had an RTX 4080 graphics card with ray tracing, and at 120 fps.

It is an interesting service, because here the games are yours, you don’t rent them, and the cloud improves them and allows you to play them on any screen.

GeForce NOW has a free service, but it is limited to one-hour sessions, you have to wait in line to get access, and the resolution is low. The paid Priority subscription gives you access to RTX hardware, 6-hour sessions, and 1080p 60fps gaming. With the Ultimate subscription, the remote servers use an RTX 4080, with 8-hour sessions and gaming at 4K and 120 fps.

Starting November 1, GeForce NOW installments increase in price. The Priority goes from 9.99 euros per month to 10.99 euros per month, and the Ultimate goes from 19.99 euros per month to 21.99 euros. You get some discount if you subscribe for 6 months.

The GeForce NOW price increase joins other increases in streaming platformsdesde el Game Pass que incluye Xbox Cloud a PlayStation Plus con PlayStation Now, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, etc.