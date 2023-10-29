If there is an entertainment or artistic medium that can mix at the same time, a good story that touches our hearts and the immersion that its interactivity provides, it is video games. This is because you are not only watching this story, but you are part of it and live the experience of the main character being an accomplice in his actions. One of these games is Gears of War, which features the death of one of its characters, a fact that fans consider to be “the saddest death in the history of video games.”

Something that is surely totally debatable, since personal aspects such as taste for a certain genre can clearly influence this thought. But in any case and regardless of that, in the last decade we have seen an increase in the popularity of games driven by their narrative, which have become very popular, such as the recent Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or the now classic The Last of Us Part I. And being immersed in one of these stories of certain video games is incredible, so when there is a sad twist in them, it can really affect us deeply.

Fans remember the death of Dom from Gears of War

One Reddit user, GearsOfJacoby, wrote: “No matter what, Dom’s death will always be the saddest in video game history,” with many people agreeing. Spartan17492 added: “As soon as I hear the piano on ‘Mad World’ I get sad, combine that with Marcus making a desperate attempt to stop it. It gets to me every time.” While wheel_of_cheese92 commented: “I really think the cinematic experience in video games peaked when Dom died. Everything that came after has been a sad attempt to stir up emotions and everything seems to be too epic and movie-like. The death of Dom had none of the extreme hype that all these other games seem to thrive on.”

A thought that is also shared by Nick’s fan jcquantihero, who says that the scene touched his heart so strongly that: “I literally named my son (with whom my girlfriend was pregnant at the time) Dominic in his honor. He is now six Years and a half”. What a beautiful gesture! IamTheMaker said: “It’s only surpassed by one of the Life is Strange endings for me.” Another worthy recognition.

A feeling that unites these fans of that title and also makes me remember personal experiences with video games that I love, like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, where a certain small character dies, awakening the grief and anger of the protagonist and, incidentally, that of one himself who is playing the title. An experience that you have surely also experienced in one of your favorite games and that you remember with affection or sadness, emphasizing how impressive certain stories from our beloved video games can be.

