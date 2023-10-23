Gazprom, Russia’s state energy company, said Hungary wants to increase imports of Russian natural gas in the coming winter months. The company’s CEO, Alexey Miller, also said that Hungary has already purchased 1.3 billion cubic meters of gas more from Russia in 2023 than agreed. Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Beijing, also discussing gas and oil imports. The Hungarian Foreign Minister did not confirm or comment on the Hungarian intention to increase gas imports announced by Gazprom.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, European countries have significantly reduced imports of natural gas from Russia to avoid indirectly financing the Russian military campaign, weaken the country’s economy and make themselves less dependent on imports of Russian gas.