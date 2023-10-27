loading…

The US asks its citizens to leave Lebanon. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The United States (US) Embassy in Lebanon urged Americans to “leave now, while commercial flights remain available, due to the unpredictable security situation.”

The latest security alert on Friday provided extensive advice on the embassy’s capabilities during a crisis and warned Americans choosing to stay in Lebanon to “have a plan of action in a crisis situation that is not dependent on U.S. government assistance.”

“The best time to leave a country is before a crisis occurs. Evacuations of civilians from foreign countries assisted by the US military are rare. “There is no guarantee that the US government will evacuate US citizens and their family members in a crisis situation,” read the US Embassy warning, reported by CNN.

“In the event of an evacuation of US military aid, our focus will be on helping US citizens. The US government generally cannot provide domestic transportation during a crisis. “Including transportation to the departure point,” he continued.

The State Department raised the travel alert level for Lebanon last week to Level 4: Do Not Travel.

Lebanon borders Israel to the north, and Israeli forces have exchanged fire with Hezbollah on the border and also fought Hamas south of Gaza.

