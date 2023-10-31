loading…

The Houthis are increasingly launching drones into Israeli territory. Fptp/Reuters

GAZA – The Houthi militia in Yemen claims to have launched a drone attack on the city of Eilat in southern Israel in “retaliation” for the war in Gaza.

Israel reported destroying an unidentified “air target” in the Red Sea on Tuesday morning.

Hours later, a senior Houthi official told the AFP news agency that the Iran-backed Yemeni group had sent drones to southern Israel.

“These drones belong to the Yemeni state,” said Abdelaziz bin Habtour, prime minister of the Houthi government.

The Israeli military said it had shot down an approaching “air target” outside Israeli airspace, as regional tensions rise amid the Israel-Gaza war.

The incident set off air raid sirens in the popular Red Sea tourist resort of Eilat and sent residents running for cover.

After initial warnings about possible “enemy aircraft intrusion”, the military said in a statement, “its systems identified air targets approaching Israeli territory”.

“There is no threat or risk to civilians,” he added.

The statement did not confirm the drone’s origin, but local media reports suggested it may have come from northern Yemen, which is run by the Houthis with Iranian support.