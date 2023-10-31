loading…

NEW YORK – A lot PBB for Palestine Refugees, known as UNRWA, said it was nearly 672,000 residents Palestine sheltering in schools and other facilities, which quadrupled capacity.

UNRWA Chairman Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel of carrying out collective punishment and forcing Palestinians to flee northern Gaza to the south, where they are still not safe.

At an emergency UN meeting, he also warned the humanitarian ceasefire had become a matter of life and death for millions of people.

The agency added that 64 of its staff had died since the war began, including a man who was killed along with his wife and eight children on Monday night.

“This is the highest number of UN aid workers killed in conflict anywhere in the world in a short time,” said spokeswoman Juliette Touma.

“UNRWA will never be the same without these colleagues,” he added as quoted by Sky News, Tuesday (31/10/2021)

The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza on Tuesday said at least 8,525 Palestinians, including 3,542 children, had been killed in Israeli attacks since the war began.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra also claimed 130 healthcare staff had been killed, with 15 hospitals now out of commission along with 32 healthcare centres.