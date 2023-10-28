loading…

Palestinians are evacuated from a building bombarded by Israel in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, October 22, 2023. Photo/AP/Hatem Ali

GAZA TRACK – Head of the government media office in Gaza, Salama Marouf, said Gaza currently stands alone in defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque and various Islamic and Christian holy places.

Anadolu reported this on Saturday evening (28/10/2023). Speaking at a press conference in front of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Marouf stated, “Today, Gaza stands alone in the face of occupation to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and all our Islamic and Christian holy places, even after 22 days of this disaster.”

He said, “The Gaza Strip is witnessing an important moment in history as our people move towards liberation and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Gaza has experienced non-stop Israeli air strikes since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian group has initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, a multi-pronged surprise attack that includes a series of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air.

It was said that the attack was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Jewish settlers and the increasing violence carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Israel responded with a relentless campaign of airstrikes, which intensified on Friday evening, along with ground activity amid a complete blackout of telecommunications and internet networks.

A total of 7,703 Palestinians, including 3,595 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks, while the death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are also grappling with food, water and medicine shortages due to Israel’s blockade of the territory.

Only a few aid trucks have been able to cross into Gaza since the opening of the Rafah crossing point last weekend.

The UN General Assembly on Friday night approved a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, but Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called it “reprehensible” and rejected it.

(she)