Children seriously injured by Israeli missile attacks in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Shehab Younis

GAZA – A humanitarian crisis is quickly emerging in the Gaza Strip, as local residents lack water, food, medicine and electricity.

At the same time, dozens of Israeli Air Force planes turned the enclave into ruins.

Previously, Hamas attacked Israel last Saturday, in response to the Zionist regime’s violence against Palestinians.

Palestinian Prime Minister (PM) Mohammed Shtayyeh said the Gaza Strip needs a safe corridor for the delivery of food and medicine.

Residents of the Gaza Strip told Sputnik that delays in international aid could turn the strip into a mass grave.

Indescribable

Adel Zharna is a journalist from the Gaza Strip. He highlighted that there is no shelter or protection at all in Gaza.

“At times like this, the occupation completely cuts off electricity and cuts off internet and water access. What we are experiencing right now is indescribable. Humanitarian, social and economic disaster. “I’m talking to you and I’m not guaranteeing my life for one minute,” he said.

He also addressed the international community saying, “Save Gaza, we are dying.”

Total Blockade of Gaza

Shehab Younis, a photographer and filmmaker, lives in the city of Rafah, near the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. He described the humanitarian situation there as “increasingly acute”: