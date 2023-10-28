Israel-Hamas war, Tel Aviv ignores the truce requested by the UN: “An infamy”

Night of intense bombings and violent clashes on the ground in the Gaza Strip, the target of unprecedented Israeli attacks since the war between Israel and Hamas began three weeks ago. It is a major ground offensive launched by Israel in these hours, with troops and tanks, a sort of dress rehearsal before the ‘real’ invasion announced, but in fact not yet completed, according to what international newspapers report. While Gaza is cut off from the world, without internet and with telephone lines on the verge of collapse.

The Israeli forces showed a map showing the five tunnels used by Hamas and which would have been destroyed in the last hours by the Israeli air force: they are those of North Gaza, Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, on the border with Israel, Gaza and Rafah, where the access gate to Egypt used to make enter in recent days.

Meanwhile, the military wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades reported fighting on the ground: “We are facing Israeli ground incursions in Beit Hanoun (north) and al-Boureij (centre). Heavy fighting is underway,” he reported in a statement. And an Israeli army spokesperson confirmed that Israeli forces are operating “within the Gaza Strip.”

International media have reported that the Red Crescent, the World Health Organization, Doctors Without Borders, Unicef ​​and other humanitarian organizations have declared having lost all contact with their staff in Gaza due to the “blackout” which is effectively isolating the city. For its part, Hamas said it was “ready” to face a ground offensive and also announced that it had launched “rocket salvos” against Israel.

Gaza Strip, the US and 13 other countries vote against the truce requested by the UN

Meanwhile in New York, the United Nations General Assembly called by a large majority for an “immediate humanitarian truce, lasting and prolonged”. A resolution immediately welcomed by Hamas and the Palestinian ambassador, but rejected by Israel, whose ambassador to the United Nations defined it as “an infamy”. They voted against the United States and 13 other countries, including Austria and Hungary.

Ceasefire demonstrations are underway in many parts of the world, with representatives of all communities, including Jews and Muslims, marching together. In New York, thousands of people gathered at Grand Central station, in the heart of Manhattan, to ask for an end to the violence. The video has gone viral online showing the protesters, all wearing black t-shirts with calls for peace, clapping their hands in time and chanting the slogan “No more weapons/No More war/Ceasefire is what we’re calling for” .

Beyond 1,400 people were killed in Israel, mainly civilians massacred on October 7 by Hamas, the deadliest attack in Israeli history, according to authorities. According to the army, 229 hostages, Israelis and foreigners, were taken to Gaza by Hamas, which has since released four women. The Palestinian group estimated that “nearly 50” hostages were killed in the Israeli shelling. The Hamas Ministry of Health further stated that 7,326 people, Mostly civilians, including more than 3,000 children, have been killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliatory shelling since October 7.

From 21 October, according to the UN, 84 trucks of humanitarian aid arrived in the Gaza Strip from Egypt, when there would be at least a hundred of them a day. “These few trucks are nothing more than crumbs that will make no difference” to the population, said Philippe Lazzarini, director of UNRWA. The UN agency announced that it had “significantly reduced its operations” due to the bombing and lack of fuel. Twelve of the 35 hospitals in the Gaza Strip had to close.

