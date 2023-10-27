The first who had the courage to give a name to the demon that is devouring us was Pope Francis, who in 2014 specifically spoke of a “piecemeal Third World War”. He was right, but it is clear that there is something more and worse.

In fact, in nine years, an authentic revolt has been unleashed in what we would once have called the “Third World”, led by Russia and China and favored by some events destined to leave a decisive mark on this century. The pandemic, for example, has definitively put an end to the season of liberal globalization, showing all its limits and making its social, as well as economic, unsustainability clear.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the consequent return to prominence of the Taliban, constituted a formidable and dramatic response to the arrogance of those who twenty years earlier accused of being a friend of bin Laden anyone who pointed out the uselessness and harmfulness of the bombings sweeping across an already very poor country.

The war in Ukraine has led us to reflect on how right those were who, at the end of the 1990s, maintained that the enlargement of NATO to the East, in defiance of the verbal agreements stipulated at the time with Gorbachev, diplomacy and common sense, it would have favored the Russian reaction, dictated by an ancient and indomitable national pride and promptly materialized in the form of a despotic regime.

Finally, the escalation of the never-dormant Israeli-Palestinian crisis dealt us the final blow, highlighting the unsustainability of a far-right government like that of Netanyahu, whose expansionist action in the Palestinian territories contributed significantly to pour fuel on the fire, bringing support to a disreputable organization like Hamas.

The defeat of the dogmas imposed on the world after the demolition of the Berlin Wall represents, therefore, the defeat of the West, openly challenged by those who suffered the worst consequences and barricaded in their own fortress, intent on vindicating alleged “values” which is the first to be trampled on for more than thirty years and which is also contested internally by a public opinion which has largely realized that it has been led to the brink of the abyss.

Not only that: just look at the expansion of the Brics and the attraction they have on another forty countries to realize that the collapse of the Western model is leading the planet to a “clash of civilisations” which sends the illusion to the attic of the “end of history”.

Between Huntington and Fukuyama, that is, between a true conservative and a fake progressive, therefore, the former won by a landslide, and honestly it is a tragedy. Because the end of globalization, now hoped for above all by the United States, aware that it is a battle they are destined to lose, risks triggering a myriad of conflicts destined, inevitably, to settle.

After all, the one in Ukraine is nothing other than the clash between two imperialisms: one believed itself to be hegemonic and invincible, the other has risen from its ashes, all at the expense of a people who are victims of both. In the same way, the barbarity taking place in Gaza buries the residual hopes of reaching the “two peoples-two states” solution, which is unfortunately impracticable as two states no longer exist and, least of all, two peoples.

Israel, in fact, is in the throes of unprecedented political instability while in Palestine a group of cutthroats enjoys – alas – the consensus of an exhausted population, having lost the prospects that opened up following the Oslo agreements between Rabin and Arafat.

Europe does not have a foreign policy or true decision-making autonomy. The United States awaits next year’s presidential elections as a verdict on its destiny. And the void caused by this double decadence generates monsters, who certainly hate each other but sense the opportunity to subvert the global order and do not intend to let it slip away. It’s a shame that the shadow of the atomic bomb looms over us.