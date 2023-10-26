loading…

The majority of residents of Gaza, Palestine, live in poverty. However, Hamas can fund thousands of troops to fight Israel. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – UN data states that Gaza, Palestine, is a poor region with an unemployment rate of 47% and more than 80% of its population lives in poverty.

But group Hamas, Gaza’s rulers have funded thousands of armed forces equipped with rockets and drones and built a vast network of tunnels underground in Gaza. It’s all about fighting Israel.

According to Israeli and Palestinian sources, estimates of Hamas’ annual military budget range from USD 100 million to USD 350 million.

When the United States (US) DPR and Senate will ask this question in separate sessions on Wednesday and Thursday (26/10/2023), where did all the cash come from?

Since coming to power in the Gaza Strip 17 years ago, Hamas has filled its coffers with hundreds of millions in international aid, overt and covert cash injections from Iran and other ideological partners, as well as cryptocurrency, taxes, extortion and smuggling.

The explanation was presented by former and current US officials as well as regional experts.

Much of the funding is public and legal, including a large amount of financial aid from Qatar through the UN, an arrangement encouraged and approved by Israel.

Qatar’s aid covers the salaries of civil servants in Gaza, buying fuel for the power grid and providing cash to families in need.

Some of them are less than legal, according to experts. In addition to levying taxes on Gaza businesses and residents, Hamas also imposes unofficial levies on smuggled goods and other activities, generating combined revenues of up to USD 450 million annually.

Hamas also has real estate and other investments around the world, despite international restrictions, and uses cryptocurrency to cover some of its transactions.