Smoke rising from Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Monday, October 23, 2023. Photo/AP/Ariel Schalit

GAZA TRACK – Internet and cell phone services have stopped functioning in Gaza since Friday evening (27/10/2023), after Israel “expanded” its military operations against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.

Gaza’s largest telecommunications provider, Paltel, has announced a “disconnection of all communications and Internet services” due to increased Israeli attacks.

“Heavy bombing in the last hour caused the destruction of all international routes connecting Gaza with the outside world,” the company said.

Netblocks, a company that tracks internet connectivity globally, confirmed the blackout, calling it, “The largest disruption to internet connectivity in Gaza since the start of the conflict and would be considered by many to be a total or near-total internet blackout.”

International media outlets, including RT, partially lost contact with their crew and stringers on the ground.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told news organizations that Israel “cannot guarantee the safety of your employees, and strongly urges you to take all necessary measures for their safety,” according to a letter sent to Reuters and AFP.

The head of RT Arab, Maya Manna, said there had been no contact with correspondents and photographers operating in the Palestinian enclave as of Friday evening.

The only message came from an RT member in the area, who described, “Very violent bombing.”

“I don’t know what to do about my children and family. “Everyone is afraid, everyone is scared, and there are screams everywhere in the Gaza Strip,” Masoud Abu Jarash, a local reporter, told RT.