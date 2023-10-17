Gaza, Hamas publishes the first video of a hostage: “My name is Mia, I’m 21 years old. Take me home”

Hamas has released the first video of one of the approximately 200 hostages taken in the October 7 attack. This is 21-year-old Israeli Mia Schem, also a French citizen. “I seriously injured my hand. They took me to a hospital here in Gaza. They took care of me, providing me with medicines,” the young woman says in the video, while someone treats her arm. “I only ask that you bring me home as soon as possible, to my family: my parents, my brothers. Please get me out of here as quickly as possible.”

The footage has been described as propaganda by the Israeli military. “In the video, Hamas tries to present itself as a human organization, while it is responsible for the murder and abduction of infants, women, children and the elderly,” they said.

According to the Israeli army, there are still 199 hostages, while according to Hamas, between 200 and 250 people were taken, including foreigners, and 22 hostages died in the Israeli raids.