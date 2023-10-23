loading…

Israel deployed almost all of its fighter aircraft, including F-35s, to bombard Gaza, Palestine. Photo/IAF

TEL AVIV – Air Force Israel has deployed almost all available fighter aircraft day and night since the war with Hamas broke out on October 7. The fighter jets have dropped hundreds of tons of ordnance on Hamas targets.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are always active on social media. Since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 and the war that followed, their pages have provided situation updates, activity reports, and videos of the airstrikes.

Among all the materials shared online, several photos and clips also show assets currently being used in “Operation Iron Sword” and apparently the Israeli Air Force (IAF) is using every fighter aircraft they have.

The IAF’s fleet is largely based on the F-15 and F-16 with several variants, and the F-35 stealth fighter jet operates in smaller numbers.

All of them are actively used to attack targets in the Gaza Strip, apart from attacks carried out by a fleet of AH-64 helicopters.

Surveillance aircraft were also likely used, as was the Nachshon flotilla, and at least one tanker aircraft was tracked online via Mode-S, along with remotely piloted aircraft, some of which were constantly heard flying overhead in live YouTube broadcasts from Gaza.

Israel is the F-15’s first export customer and its fleet is divided into two main branches: the F-15 Baz, with all variants from A to D, and the F-15I Ra’am.

The fleet is likely to expand further as at least 25 F-15EX units have been requested by the United States government.

The F-15 Baz has been upgraded over the years, bringing the aircraft to the Baz 2000 configuration with a multifunction display, AESA radar and the ability to use air-to-ground weaponry, giving them somewhat similar capabilities to the F-15I Ra’am. more sophisticated.