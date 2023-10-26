Al Jazeera Arabic reports that its correspondent from the Strip, Wael Al Dahdouh, has lost his entire family. The man learned this while he was doing his job. Wife, son (15 years old) and daughter (6 years old) were killed by an Israeli bombardment when they were inside a house where they had taken refuge. Wael Dahdouh is alive, but he has nothing left. The tragic fate that has befallen his family, at the moment, is the same suffered by 7 thousand Palestinians (almost 3 thousand children) in the Gaza Strip since 7 October, the day in which Hamas struck Israel at the heart with a terrorist action with few precedents . To date, 24 journalists have died in Gaza since the start of the raids that Tel Aviv is carrying out relentlessly.

Heartbreaking. Al Jazeera Arabic is reporting that the family of their Gaza correspondent Wael Dahdouh – his wife, his son, his daughter – have been killed in an Israeli strike on a house they were sheltering in. pic.twitter.com/cVrRwobUBJ — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) October 25, 2023

Dahdouh was live on Al Jazeera, the Qatari TV station where he works as a correspondent and director of the channel’s Gaza bureau, when he was updated on the devastating situation he would face. For days he had been following the Israeli aggression on the Strip. His wife and children died when an Israeli raid hit the house where they had taken refuge near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the south of the Strip. They were there after leaving their home in the north following Israel’s evacuation order.

Upon hearing the news, Wael Al Dahdouh reached the hospital to see his family in the morgue.