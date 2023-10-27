Gay parties between priests. Between orgies and Viagra, there is even a risk of death. The Pope intervenes

There is no peace for the Vaticanthe Church she was hit hard by a new scandalbound to parties based on gay orgies between priests, with gigolos and drugs. A blow to the image of the Holy See. The case broke out in Poland, in particular in the diocese of Sosnowiec. The Polish newspaper La Gazeta Wyborcza, with an exclusive investigation, shed light on this affair and the scandal made so much noise that the bishop Grzegorz Kaszak he had to resign. Papa Francesco has already accepted them. Meanwhile, the criminal investigation continues against a priest of his diocese, Tomasz Z., in whose apartment a gigolo collapsed from a Viagra overdose the night between 30 and 31 August.

The investigation – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – was started for failure to assist: the young man risked his life, but not to cause scandal help was not called in time. Indeed: the priest initially attempted to prevent the paramedics from entering the apartment. It’s not the first episode that overwhelms Sosnowiec, a medium-sized diocese in the south-west of the country. In 2010, the then acting rector of the local seminary allegedly got into a fight at a gay club, but was allowed to stay in his place. But Don Tomasz defends himself: “It is an attack on the Church to humiliate its position, tasks and mission“, said the priest in a statement sent via email to the same newspaper that revealed the story.

