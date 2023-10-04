Marseille-Brighton puts Rino and Roberto against each other again. That seven years ago they were fighting for promotion to Serie B, but…

The first spark that triggered the combustion was caused by a bottle of water. Roberto De Zerbi said that if an empty plastic bottle hits you – and he was keen to underline: empty – and you throw yourself on the ground, what you’re doing is quite an act. Rino Gattuso, who had actually been hit on the head, responded some time later by skirting the issue of the bottle, tried to play with irony to tone things down and explained that arguing with someone like him wasn’t exactly difficult. Over the years, the usual photos followed, the handshake, the smiles, De Zerbi’s declaration – “We are two blood types” – Gattuso’s – “These things happen in football but everything is already archived” – but they were smiles through gritted teeth because that bottle – and that match, that climate, that challenge – were the beginning of a rivalry that is now – Marseille-Brighton in the Europa League – rekindled, bringing with it a history that was born polluted.