Suara.com – It seems that Haji Faisal’s family life has not escaped the public spotlight. If usually it is his sons and daughters who are the topic of conversation, this time it is the figure of his wife, Dewi Zuhriati, who is becoming a hot topic of conversation.

This was because of Oma Gala’s appearance when she was taking part in a viewing event called Tear at Ujung Sajadah along with a row of other celebrities.

Judging from the video footage re-shared by the lambehofficial Instagram account, Dewi Zuhriati apparently joined a row of other celebrities ranging from Citra Kirana, Risty Tagor to Marissya Icha, who is a businessman and lover of Frans Faisal.

He also creates content with celebrities who are much younger than him. He just threw a kiss bye at the camera with a cheerful face.

At first glance, there is nothing wrong with Fuji’s mother’s appearance. He wore polite and fashionable clothing by mixing and matching a blue suit and matching head covering.

However, it turns out that netizens highlighted the different shape of Dewi Zuhriati’s head covering compared to the other celebrities at the table. This is because other celebrities wear hijabs that cover their necks and even their chests.

Meanwhile, Dewi Zuhriati remains faithful with her head covering that shows her neck and ears.

This appearance which was felt to be different was also in the public spotlight. Not a few people debate the shape of this head covering.

“I don’t know if I think the hijab is just to cover the hair. Even though the hijab covers the chin… but I don’t know,” wrote one netizen.

“It’s not a hijab, min, it’s a head covering. There’s nothing in Islam about wearing a visible neck hijab. It’s like wearing a hat to cover your head,” added another netizen.

“Yes, that’s been his trademark for a long time. The important thing is that he’s still polite and still appropriate. It’s really troublesome for netizens,” said one netizen.

“There’s nothing strange, it’s been that way since the beginning… Let’s just pray that Oma Gala can cover her head more until it sticks out to her chest,” said another netizen.