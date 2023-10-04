On the eve of tomorrow’s match in Lisbon, the coach charges the atmosphere: “The cups always give us special strength for the championship”. De Roon: “Tiredness doesn’t exist”

From our correspondent Andrea Elefante

4 October – Lisbon

“A result that will already be important for qualification purposes: in the championship there is more room to recover, the Europa League group is a mini championship of six games.” And so Gian Piero Gasperini has already said a lot, if not everything, about Sporting-Atalanta tomorrow afternoon, 6.45 pm Italian time at the Alvalade Stadium, on paper the first leg match between the two favorites in the group, both leading the group with 3 points.

gasperini

—

Indeed, says the coach, “at the time of the draw, Sporting were ahead in common thinking: by measuring ourselves on the pitch, we hope to be able to have a different feeling and subvert the predictions”. But it is already clear what difficulties Atalanta will find themselves facing: “Sporting doesn’t seem to have any weak points: they have the backbone of the team that was champion two years ago, quick, quick, with great potential, especially offensively, but which knows also be compact. Let’s say that team organization is the strong point of both. And first of all we hope to offer a good match: for us to please 50,000 people, in such a prestigious stadium, would be a great achievement.” Since Atalanta returned, “it has always been Europe that gave us something for the championship, not vice versa”. Even more so three years ago when, not far from this stadium, at Da Luz, Atalanta played for an equally prestigious goal, the quarter-finals of the Champions League: they came close to reaching the semi-final, losing to PSG only in the last minutes.

the roon

—

On the pitch there was Marten De Roon who today, alongside Gasperini, has the memory of “a very emotional experience. But tomorrow’s match will be a very different match, the thing that won’t change is that we will try to play our best football “. Because in Europe tiredness is felt even less, as long as he – the Nerazzurri workaholic – ever feels it: “As the coach says, tiredness doesn’t exist. I’m never tired, I like playing: better to do it every three days than a whole week of training…”. The one that Gianluca Scamacca doesn’t have in his legs yet, but the two training sessions with the team, plus today’s one, were enough for Gasperini to consider him one to be called up again: “And whoever is called up can play, from the start or in the running” .

October 4 – 7.53pm

