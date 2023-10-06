The Nerazzurri coach after the success on the Sporting pitch: “We are growing and I am proud of what we did in the first half”

Gasperini smiles satisfied. The victory on Sporting’s pitch and first place in the Europa League group put Atalanta on the take-off track: “I’m very proud of how we played, very well in the first half, the result was all for us and with a little more of cynicism we could have even closed the match definitively. In the second half we saw that we are in Europe, that’s how it is, there are good teams, Sporting are first in their championship and have great qualities, so the match took a different turn. We we dropped and after the penalty we struggled a bit. Then we finished well.”

jewels

—

Pride also springs from another fact. The goals of two boys who emerged from the academy decided the match: “They did very well – continues Gasperini – Ruggeri has great continuity, in the end he still had some, Scalvini is also doing very well and is playing a lot. Today, however, the old guard. We are in a good moment, the team has game and identity, now we need to insert a few more players because we play a lot. We need to develop people like Scamacca and Holm. But overall we are doing well. Lookman? I see great growth, then I don’t know if he will be able to maintain last year’s average achievement”