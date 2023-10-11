Gas, the price closes sharply higher at 49.4 euros (+12.4%)

The price of gas closed sharply higher at the Amsterdam TTF at 49.40 euros per megawatt hour, with a jump of 12.393% for contracts with delivery in November. Contributing to the sharp increase in prices are the hypotheses of sabotage of the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.



According to the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti, the Helsinki government and armed forces suspect that Russia hit the infrastructure. For the Finnish government, the authorities have located the damaged point in the Baltic Connector gas pipeline: the damage was discovered on the night of October 8th. This resulted in the interruption of the gas flow and the repair work could take several months.

Furthermore, raising the price of gas the tension caused by the war in the Middle East and Chevron’s decision to shut down production at the Tamar natural gas field at the request of the Israeli government. Then there is the situation in Australia where workers at Chevron’s liquefied natural gas plants are planning to resume strikes.

