Gas, contracts traded at 48.50 euros al Ttf

The price of gas opens lower in Europe below 49 euros per megawatt hour. At the TTF, the European reference hub, contracts are traded at 48.50 euros, down by 1.73%. Yesterday prices rose by more than 12%, approaching 50 euros per megawatt hour, the highest since Aprilin the wake of hypotheses of sabotage of the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

According to the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti, the Helsinki government and armed forces suspect that Russia hit the infrastructure. For the Finnish government, the authorities have located the damaged point in the Baltic Connector gas pipeline: the damage was discovered on the night of October 8th. This resulted in the interruption of the gas flow and the repair work could take several months.

