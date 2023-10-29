Suara.com – The national airline Garuda Indonesia on Friday (27/10/2023) inaugurated the operation of commercial flights with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Bioavtur J2.4 via flights Jakarta – Solo pp.

This flight is the first commercial flight fueled by bioavtur in Indonesia and also the first commercial flight in the world to use renewable energy fuel based on palm kernel oil.

The flight, operated by a Boeing 737-800NG (PK-GFX) fleet, departed from Jakarta with flight number GA-1547 at 15.00 LT and arrived at Adi Soemarmo International Airport, Solo at 16.20 LT.

As for the reverse route, the plane departs from Solo with flight number GA-2547 at 17.50 LT and arrives at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta at 19.05 LT.

Garuda Indonesia President Director Irfaniaputra said it was a matter of pride for Garuda Indonesia to have the opportunity to continue to provide the best contribution to the nation through various sustainable initiatives.

“And this is at the forefront in supporting efforts to reduce carbon emissions, one of which is by operating commercial flights fueled by J2.4 bioavtur,” said Irfan in his statement quoted on Sunday (29/10/2023).

On the other hand, this flight also marks the success of Garuda Indonesia together with other stakeholders, namely Pertamina Group, Directorate General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia, Directorate of Airworthiness and Aircraft Operations (DKPPU) Ministry of Transportation of the Republic of Indonesia, Research Team The Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), BPDPKS and APROBI have solidly succeeded in creating a new milestone in the Indonesian commercial aviation industry, after previously this bioavtur successfully passed a series of Engine Test test stages with good and controlled response results in commercial aircraft engines.

Through this first flight, Garuda Indonesia will continue to fully support the development and production process of Sustainable Aviation Fuel which of course complies with the standard criteria for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“So that in the future we can continue to explore the use of renewable fuel in stages in line with the readiness of the aviation industry sector along with various other renewable energy sectors,” explained Irfan.

Irfan continued with the strategic synergy that exists in efforts to pioneer the use of renewable energy through the use of bioavtur, he is optimistic that the vision of realizing an Indonesian aviation ecosystem based on green sustainability can be realized in a sustainable manner, in line with various other steps implemented by the Government.

Furthermore, in this flight entitled #FromNatureToFuture, Garuda Indonesia also presented an initiative to use a number of environmentally friendly products, such as blanket belts, snack paper wrap and wooden cutleries, as well as operating a baggage towing truck which is an electrical vehicle service from Gapura Angkasa.

“In order to support Indonesia’s achievement of Net Zero Emission targets by 2060, Garuda Indonesia will continuously present a series of initiatives that not only focus on the use of new, renewable energy but also on energy efficiency efforts,” he concluded.