Amazfit has a sports watch that surprises with some top features that have little to envy of models from Apple, Garmin and other leading brands in the sector.

If you are a runner and you like to know how much you have run, what the pace was, the calories and how your body was after training or how long it will take you to recover, you almost certainly already have a sports watch, and there are many that are capable of measuring all that, but if you want more, you usually have to go through the checkout and get a mid-high range watch.

Garmin or the Apple Watch are the reference in the sector, but be careful because Amazfit can put you in serious trouble with a new running watch, the Cheetah Pro, which for only 299 euros offers features that could be the envy of models that cost easily the double.

For example, it has up to 14 days of battery life, artificial intelligence to create personalized workouts, Alexa as a virtual assistant, SpO2 and VO2 measurement and much more.

This watch with GPS and offline navigation boasts Artificial Intelligence to recommend workouts and a lightweight and resistant design.

It is therefore a very complete watch like few others, suitable for running both with online connection to the GPS and offline, but also for doing series on the tracksince it can measure time, pace, strides and more data directly by counting the laps you take on the athletics track, and few sports watches do that today, no matter how specific they are for runners.

Its GPS is of the highest level, since it detects 100% of the satellites always according to the brand, but if you also usually run the same route, the watch compares your pace day after day to see how well you have done. You can even save it to consult it without having to have the GPS connected.

Not only does the AI ​​generate personalized workouts based on your level, but you can set a time goal for a race, mark a date, and it will make a specific plan to achieve it.with more intense days, less intense days and breaks, something that, for example, Garmin does with Coach but here it goes even one step further.

Unlike some watches that, despite being very good, lack third-party applications, the Amazfit Cheetah Pro is compatible with applications such as Google Fit, Adidas Run or Strava, essential for many people who like to share their workouts and routes online.

This watch is on sale on Amazon for 299 euros and it is still very surprising that AliExpress, in the official Amazfit store, sells it for a little more, although it is true that in this Asian store discount coupons are usually activated that leave it something more affordable, although not always.

