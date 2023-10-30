The former Italian footballer gave an interview to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli focusing on the match against Milan

George Garics, former Italian footballer, gave an interview to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “The Calabria-Kvaratskhelia duel? Two very strong guys, but the final hug was the most beautiful thing I saw yesterday. Yesterday we saw a second half in which Milan suffered a lot, but I’m happy that Napoli didn’t score the third goal because it would have only camouflaged a situation that isn’t absolutely positive. The feeling I had yesterday was that, despite the fact that one player has only changed from last year to this one, I see a disjointed team. Yesterday I saw the match at Maradona, it was a bad match. I was in the Curva with some fans and not even they had the feeling that something could happen for Napoli. This team is unrecognizable.”