Walt Disney Pictures

The announcement of a live action Gargoyles series on Disney+ has unleashed excitement among fans. But can you imagine what the series will look like?

Many fans wonder what the Gargoyles series could look like in live action. The iconic series from the 90s has announced its return with a new version on Disney+. This news has fueled the imagination of fans, who are now wondering what these iconic characters would look like in a live-action adaptation. One passionate fan seems to have a pretty good idea of ​​how they could translate into the real world. And his old artistic creation has become relevant again with the news of the new project underway. This image comes from talented conceptual artist Marcus Dublin, who originally created a viral Goliath artwork. We are talking about the great protagonist of the series.

“I recently updated my Goliath character model in Gargoyles and transformed him from an old high poly sculptor to a finished video game object,” Dublin wrote in his fan art post on ArtStation. “I originally made the first high poly sculpt in 2008 when I was testing Mudbox version 1. Yes, it was a long time ago! Since I love the character and didn’t want to remove it from my portfolio, I thought I should try it again.”

The excitement for this live action project is capital

The Fan Art Artist of Gargoyles en live action It didn’t stay there. “I must say it was gratifying to revisit this character after so many years,” said Marcus Dublin. “It’s wonderful to see an old piece given a new artistic opportunity. The updated version now features new modeling, mainly on the upper body and head. The low poly model and textures are completely new, using state-of-the-art PBR textures. The final images were rendered in Marmoset Toolbag 2”.

Walt Disney Pictures

This vision of Goliath in live action format shows the potential that the Gargoyles series has on Disney+ to captivate a new generation of viewers. Marcus Dublin’s detailed work highlights how these characters can come to life in a realistic setting, while retaining the essence and charisma that fans loved in the animated version.