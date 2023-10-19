Gargoyles Remastereddeveloped and published by Empty Studio, is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC e Nintendo Switch. Originally published in 1995, the production is about the iconic Disney classic, famous for the film and television series, now available on Disney Plus.

The world of Gargoyles comes to life with the aim of surprising fans of the animated series and fans of retro games. Enjoy the classic and authentic gameplay of its predecessor with new features such as achievements and much more.

Previous article

Football Manager 2024 is now available early