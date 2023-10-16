After months of speculation that Kenneth Branagh was working on a reboot of the 90s cult series, Gargoylesconfirmation arrives through a commercial relationship of Disney+ affirming the actual development of this project. However, it seems clear that it is not Kenneth Branagh but rather the studio Atomic Monster at the head Gary Dauberman.

The same Dauberman recently directed a reimagining of Stephen King’s classic, Salem’s Lotan element that contributes to an already excellent curriculum and which promises quite well given the horror hues that this Live-Action themed medieval stone monsters awakened in modern New York should take on.

For now there are few details about the project: we know that it will be a series and which will be broadcast (presumably) during 2024, certainly its Disney+ which will enrich its catalog with this and other projects. In addition to the aforementioned Dauberman, we will have production Michael Clear who is always part of Atomic Studio.

For all those who don’t know the Gargoyles, we can tell you that the basic plot of the animated series included the awakening of these beings, guardian of the human world against the forces of darkness forced to become stone during the day and become flesh at night.