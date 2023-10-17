Today we learned an interesting fact related to one of the most beloved franchises in the industry. It is indeed Gargoyles, which has confirmed the game Disney Gargoyles Remastered for Nintendo Switch. Don’t forget that this is a remaster that Empty Clip Studios is creating based on the original SEGA Genesis game from 1995. It is expected to be released this October 19, 2023 in digital and physical format by 14,99€.

It has now been confirmed reboot of this series in live action format. The Gargoyles animated TV series is getting a reboot with these details confirmed:

The reboot will be released on Disney’s popular streaming service, Disney+. Those responsible for the reboot are Gary Dauberman and James Wan. Gary Dauberman will write and executive produce the reboot. The project is in an early phase of development.

The original Gargoyles series aired for three seasons, from 1994 to 1997. It’s certainly great that it’s back now. What did you think of it? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

