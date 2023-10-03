The French coach commented on the defeat against Real as follows: “The attitude in the second half was very good, the result was unfair for us.” The president of Napoli: “The players are happy here”

3 October – MILAN

Maradona’s applause confirms that it is a Napoli that deserves all the honors of the defeat. Real Madrid wins thanks to the exploits of its champions, two goals were not enough for the Azzurri to avoid a knockout which overall does not take away any merit. “I don’t think the result is fair” began Rudi Garcia at the final whistle, immediately clarifying his thoughts. “The draw would have been more honest, but sometimes that’s how it goes in football. There are several things I liked, we played on equal terms against a great team. It’s not a problem how we conceded the first goal, this is our game too and the boys must be able to make mistakes, but on the second we opened ourselves up too much: when we are in such a difficult moment of the match we need to know how to regroup. We had to close everyone inwards and send them to the flanks. Better for Carvajal and Camavinga to play, rather than Bellingham and Valverde who are players who wait for moments like this to strike. The mistake was collective, the moments of the match must be understood more by the players, in particular by our leaders on the pitch” observed the coach.

episodes and attitude

“I liked the team after the break – he continued – we were aggressive and we dribbled, we found an equalizer and we could have won it. There were two refereeing episodes that it is useless to talk about: we were given a penalty but there was also a foul on Olivera, perhaps by Rudiger. Better to discuss our attitude, that of whoever took over was excellent. Overall I was happy with the performance but not with how it ended” reiterated Garcia. The Napoli coach then commented on Politano’s replacement. “Matteo played a good game, even if at a certain point I saw him tired. I put Elmas in because Camavinga was booked and could have targeted him, even if we didn’t do much of it. I have a lot of quality on the bench, it’s normal to call on other players, especially if you consider that it’s the fourth game in nine days and there are players who have as many minutes in their legs as the midfielders” he concluded. Meanwhile, Aurelio De Laurentiis on Chiringuito TV sends an important signal about Napoli’s most requested player: “Osimhen will renew his contract because the players in Naples are happy, they only become sad when they leave. Real is very strong, in the end I’m satisfied with the performance of Naples”.

October 3, 2023 (changed October 4, 2023 | 01:06)

