The importance of the match against Fiorentina is not hidden by Rudi Garcia, in the presentation press conference. “I’m used to saying that the most delicate race is always the next one. Now we are third, we want to secure a place in the top four and for this we have to beat a team that has been able to start the season well. I haven’t decided on the lineup yet, for the moment they all seem to be fine. We studied Fiorentina, I watched them yesterday and the way they play doesn’t change even if the players change. They are one of the teams to have scored the most headed goals, then they are similar to us in the way they recover the ball in the opponent’s half of the pitch. We are Napoli, however, and we must continue the winning streak. I’ve always told the boys that three wins in a row help us improve the rankings” explained the coach.

clean sheet objective

—

The technician also wants answers in terms of solidity. “In Lecce we didn’t concede a goal, in general it’s an objective not to concede a goal. We concede fewer chances than anyone else, we concede very little to our opponents, but we don’t always end up with a clean sheet. We have to get a little pissed off when he doesn’t succeed.” Garcia sees the key to improvement in compactness without possession. “The level achieved, with more attention, can be repeated. Having played on par with Real shows that we are strong. We shouldn’t have given all that space to Valverde, the details in these matches make the difference. I hope it serves as a lesson for the rest of the season.”

On singles

—

There is still a lot of perplexity about Lindstrom, who in the few glimpses in which he was seen did not fully convince. “It arrived late, we play very differently from Frankfurt. He is getting into the patterns, he can play on the wings or in support of the striker, when he is on the pitch he definitely has to do better, but he just needs time.” Now we need to say goodbye to the championship in the best possible way. “Unfortunately, the calendar is like this, first we try to win on Sunday because it’s better to get a positive result before the breaks. We hope they return without physical problems. Rrahmani? We’ll evaluate him tomorrow, he’s almost recovered, but it’s not worth the risk. If he is available he won’t have the ninety minutes in his legs anyway. Ostigard and Natan are doing great. The important thing is that he doesn’t go to the national team, if he ends up getting injured there.” Then Garcia concluded by talking about both the controversial statements of Mario Rui’s agent and the advice of the wise. “I don’t talk to the prosecutors, I can’t always be there to answer. He doesn’t agree with his agent’s words, even though he would like to play more. I have always looked for quality wingers and I am lucky to have two strong ones on the left. I can only say that the company handled the situation well. I have always resorted to the advice of the wise men in the various companies where I have been. In some cases there was also the advice of the unwise which was used as a joke. I have always called him, then who is part of it is an internal matter.”

