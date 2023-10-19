The coach is playing everything against Verona, Union Berlin and Milan. The imperative is to secure a defense that has conceded too many goals up until now

Gianluca Monti

19 October – NAPLES

With the “commissioner” De Laurentiis on his tail, Inspector Garcia has three days to take back Napoli, even if it would be difficult to find a skilled technician who would take on a ship taking on water while running.

the deal

—

Therefore, it will have to be Rudi who puts things right… less rude than usual because the players didn’t like the attitude he had with the team, nor did the president who is now trying to summarize and is waiting for all the national teams at Castel Volturno to sign a sort of non-belligerence pact. All united to get back on top because there is time to do so – as long as we start again quickly from Saturday.

triptych

—

Verona, Union Berlin and Milan can turn the season around if faced with the attitude of the Italian champion team because in the championship you have to recover but in the Champions League it is forbidden to make mistakes against the most “comfortable” opponent in the group. Everyone will be needed, or at least everyone available, and therefore for this triptych of matches it will be reasonable to expect the turnover which – moreover – Garcia has never disdained. Of course, the absences of Osimhen, Anguissa and Juan Jesus will affect all departments but sometimes it is precisely in difficulties that we find ourselves more united and compact.

close the door

—

Compared to the last outings before the break it will be necessary to raise the shutter because Meret has conceded far too many goals and therefore it is from the balance of the team that we need to start again but also from the desire of Simeone (and Raspadori) to do as last year, that is to avoid that Osimhen is missed. Precisely against Milan, last season at San Siro, Jack tired the Rossoneri and Cholito punished them. Who knows, history might repeat itself.

October 19 – 1.26pm

