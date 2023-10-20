The Italian coach on the eve of the Verona match: “It was exaggerated. I take my responsibility for the results but I am calm and I have the support of the president”

From our correspondent Maurizio Nicita

20 October – Castel Volturno (Ce)

President Aurelio De Laurentiis, now omnipresent in Castel Volturno, is there to attend Rudi Garcia’s press conference. The Frenchman insisted that he was not nervous: “I am calm and calm. But if I answer with character, don’t say I’m nervous. The aftermath of Fiorentina was offensive for me. I thank the journalists and fans who supported me. I found the story disproportionate. Let’s say that now I know who my friends and my enemies are”. A way to shift the problems, because if Napoli is currently behind in the standings, it is certainly not the fault of the environment. Then Garcia adds: “I take my responsibility for the results. I’m disappointed: having a collaborative attitude towards you I don’t know if it pays. What matters is that I had the support of my managers and my president.” Which De Laurentiis at the end reserves an unsolicited sermon for journalists.

verona to turn

Then we start talking again about the Verona match and Osimhen’s absence: “This squad is built on three central strikers. So with Raspadori we have important resources. The thing that makes me calm is that with Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo I have competitive solutions because they have different characteristics. In midfield we took Cajuste as an alternative as a playmaker or midfielder. And therefore he can give us excellent answers”. The mental aspect of him counts more in this phase: “We have to be good even without the ball. But Verona are a complicated team to face.”

strips and opinions

There is a Napoli team to be relaunched, to correct various mistakes made, but Garcia only sees the glass half full: “For me there is a streak that starts in the second half in Genoa and is tough until Real Madrid. In the meantime we have improved some things, and for example on set pieces the results are starting to arrive. Of course the boys have to work off the tiredness of the national teams, but apart from Osimhen they are all available, including Olivera, who returned today. I expect the right attitude from everyone. We want to win at all costs in Verona.”

October 20 – 2.22pm

