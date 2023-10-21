After the victory in Verona, the Napoli coach faces two weeks of controversy: “I’m happy like for any other victory, our trident did particularly well, honorable mention then for Meret”

Salvatore Malfitano

21 October – MILAN

Danger escaped, the first of eight days full of pressure. Napoli, without Osimhen and Anguissa, made no mistakes in Verona, where they won 1-3 and for a while banished the tension that gripped the environment during the championship break days. The recovery is full of encouraging signs, which must be followed up on. Rudi Garcia almost downplays the sense of liberation that can result from it. “I’m as happy as I am with any other victory. We did what we had to, even going 3-0 which is a result that suggests the game is over. Then we conceded a goal, putting Verona back into the game a bit, but that’s fine. The match should be frozen, the coach is never happy if he allows more to his opponents in the last half hour, he is also at the bottom considering that we have the Champions League match on Tuesday and maybe someone is already starting to think about it when the result is acquired. Our trident did particularly well, with a special mention to Meret for his saves,” he explained at the end of the match.

Somewhat surprisingly, Garcia opted for Raspadori at the center of the attack instead of Simeone. The French coach explained his choice. “Giacomo ties up the game, we knew that to have an offensive game and quality dribbling in the opponent’s half of the field, we needed someone like him. In this squad we are lucky enough to have him, Osimhen and Simeone: it is better not to have any absences obviously, but I was calm about the talent I still have at my disposal even without Victor.”

The coach couldn’t help but notice a certain serenity found by Kvaratkshelia, author of a crucial brace. “He has already recovered from the match against Udinese, he attacks without being obsessed with scoring and when this is the case he is a player who weighs on the opposing defense and makes the difference for us. We waited for it until it became decisive and now we are all happy for Khvicha. The arrow of celebration? I wouldn’t know the meaning, as long as I don’t take it” he concluded, without even smiling too much.

October 21, 2023 (modified October 21, 2023 | 9:07 pm)

