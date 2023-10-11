The coach led training with few players available: his future moves away from Naples

A summer sun beats on the gates of Castel Volturno. Fewer than usual, the fans who generally wait for the players in the hope of getting their autograph. Maybe they wouldn’t even allow themselves, the atmosphere is strange. The air of change is not joyful. It transmits tension and a feeling of irreversible rift between Napoli and Rudi Garcia. Because the club’s lack of trust and the negative attitude of the players would not allow him to work with serenity, even if he were to be confirmed for the next matches upon returning from the international break.

The French coach, after two days of vacation, landed at 12.30 at Capodichino airport. He did not lend himself to questions from reporters and onlookers, he knows well that his position is at risk and the ghost of Antonio Conte takes shape more and more with the passing of the hours. In fact, the impression is that the moment the president receives the yes from the former national team coach, the dismissal will take place. It doesn’t matter that De Laurentiis will have to keep him on the payroll for the next year and a half, the opportunity to convince a coach like this doesn’t always come along. A meeting between the two could already take place today, to understand if there are the planning and economic margins to start a new project. The location would always be the same for this type of meeting, i.e. the Filmauro offices in Rome. Meanwhile, in this surreal climate, Garcia conducted an afternoon training session with the few players not called up by their respective countries. In fact, Meret, Di Lorenzo, Raspadori, Cajuste, Elmas, Lobotka, Lindstrom, Ostigard, Zielinski, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia are away. The recovery of Gollini, Rrahmani and Juan Jesus is expected in these days. But above all, a decision is expected, which will have to establish who will lead Napoli against Verona when the season restarts.