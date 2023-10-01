The Napoli coach: “I was quite calm even when we drew, now everyone is returning to a high level. The lesson with Genoa has been useful”

The Lecce exam was passed with flying colors by Napoli. The reasons to be satisfied are different, for Rudi Garcia: the responses from those who had less space, the confirmation of the Kvaratskhelia-Osimhen tandem and obviously the three points, which keep Napoli close to the top. “We managed the match well, we wanted to start strong and score a goal in the first quarter of an hour. I’m happy it came from a free kick, my staff studied the situation to kick the dead ball like this. I’m also happy for Ostigard, since I’ve known him I’ve immediately noticed this team spirit he has, and Simeone: he had a good first half and deserved to score. Even if we lost a few points, we are on the right track. We also made a difference in the management of the dressing room: look at Osimhen, he came in and scored an important goal.” It should be noted, however, that Osimhen did not celebrate after the goal. “Likewise Gaetano, on his seasonal debut , he scored – the French coach then added – We didn’t concede any goals and that’s an excellent sign, then we’ll see if this victory will put us back in the top four. The lesson against Genoa was learned,” explained the Napoli coach at the end of the match.

Overall, the coach has noticed some overall improvement in all his players. “Everyone is returning to express themselves at their best level: Anguissa and Kvaratskhelia have been going strong for three games and this helps the team find continuity. I was quite calm even when we equalised, the players always showed an important unity. Zielinski is the classic player you notice when you don’t have him: he knows how to do many things, he sees and realizes technically faster than the others.” Clearly whoever arrived last had to work a little harder. “We had Natan very late, like Lindstrom, so obviously they weren’t ready for the start of the championship. Luckily Natan didn’t go to the national team and this allowed him to better understand our playing philosophy. He has fitted in well and is very intelligent, he quickly assimilates the schemes and plays that we ask of him.” Finally a comment on Osimhen, who once again left the penalty kick to a teammate, in this case Politano. “I make a list and there is an order, if they follow it no one says anything. Now we have to ask ourselves who he will give the ball to next time to make them beat it! The three goals in the second half came from three substitute players. We will talk about Real Madrid in the specific conference, now the important thing is to recover so that we can give our best on Tuesday evening”, concluded Rudi Garcia.