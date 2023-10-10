Immediately a terrible triptych: when Serie A resumes, the Italian champions will be faced with two away games in Verona and, in the Champions League, in Berlin against Union. Then it will be Milan’s turn at Maradona

Salvatore Malfitano

10 October – MILAN

If Aurelio De Laurentiis has started a period of reflection on Rudi Garcia’s position, questioning it not only in the present but also in the near future, then a sort of countdown automatically starts. Trust in the coach is temporary, upon returning from the break the calendar can be calmly divided into two tranches of three matches each, until the November break. There will first be a steep and tortuous climb, full of impervious passages, where however his Napoli cannot afford to make mistakes. Then, once you reach the top, you will be able to descend with greater serenity, perhaps also driven by the positive inertia that can help the relaunch that the environment and society demand.

the first part

—

After the national teams, the Azzurri will face the first mini-cycle of three matches, all quite challenging. We start with the away match in Verona, which last year marked the beginning of the triumphal ride towards the Scudetto. For the Bentegodi match there is only one result: victory. Not an easy task, considering the compactness of the yellow-blues, who conceded the same goals as Milan and Atalanta (8). Following there will be another match away from Fuorigrotta, against Union Berlin. The Germans are in much bigger trouble than Napoli, but like any desperate opponent they should not be underestimated. The three points would be a good step forward towards the Champions League round of 16, but a draw would not compromise the progress. However, a performance well above sufficient will be necessary to accept an unsatisfactory result. Therefore, the peak of complexity will be on October 29th, when Milan will arrive at Maradona, a stadium that they have already violated in last season’s championship, almost walking by. For the prestige, for the direct clash, for the ranking, for the mood of the squad and the Neapolitans: it is almost useless to underline the delicacy of this challenge.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the second part

—

If Rudi Garcia manages to emerge from the storm unscathed, the second part should not reserve the same pitfalls. After the Rossoneri, Napoli will face Salernitana at the Arechi in a heated and engaging derby, with the Granata however still looking for many answers. The following Wednesday, November 8th, Union Berlin will arrive for the fourth day of the Champions League, where presumably the Azzurri could already obtain very reliable answers with a view to progressing to the next round. Finally, we will say goodbye to the championship again at Maradona, against Empoli. Another rival that is within reach on paper. The pressure will reach maximum level after this last break with Atalanta, Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus in the space of a nightmare fortnight. But Rudi Garcia, right now, just can’t afford to look that far ahead.

October 10 – 8.46pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED