Lack of charisma, surreal substitutions, systematic destruction of the beautiful game of the Italian champions: Napoli now needs another coach

Rudi Garcia’s footballing frivolities, his lysergic changes – with Jack Raspadori replacing Anguissa and marking Arthur – and the tactical choices against the nature of the Napoli players, have become unsustainable. Trouble breaks out in every match and if it doesn’t break out during the match it happens later. If it were a day it would be the fourth of the “Four Days”, because if Aurelio De Laurentiis is thinking about it, the city has already kicked him out, as it kicked out the Germans.