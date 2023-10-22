After the defeat against Fiorentina the Azzurri returned to success despite the absence of Osimhen

by our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo

21 October – Verona

Here is Kvaradona again, in the most important moment. Without Osimhen, Napoli finds the creativity and goals of Kvaratskhelia, star at Bentegodi. Against Hellas, the Azzurri return to victory and give a kick to the tensions of recent weeks, allowing coach Rudi Garcia to start a new week – very important, especially for their path to the Champions League – with more lightness. It ends 3-1, with a goal from Politano to open the match and then with a brace from the Georgian. Lazovic scored the goal for the Veronese flag.

Flashes of class

Verona got off to a better start, with Napoli appearing tense due to the restless break: Meret had to fend off headers from Dawidowicz and Magnani on two corners within a minute. The stakes are high, Garcia knows it and is aiming for Raspadori as a center forward in place of Osimhen. Right choice, because with Jack you dribble the ball on the ground, without lifting the ball. And in that field Napoli are still masters and plots of Spalletti’s memory can be seen again. Raspa is inspired and with two free kicks calls Montipò to respond with a dive. But in the 27th minute Napoli passes: Raspadori from the left catches Politano with a soft lob, who volleys past Montipò. And a minute later it is Cajuste – still well served by Raspadori – who kicks centrally one-on-one with the Hellas goalkeeper. A central incursion from Serdar eases the Azzurri’s pressure, but before the interval the second goal arrives: Politano flies away on the restart, widens for Kvaratskhelia who easily passes Magnani at speed and with a left foot makes it 2-0 for Napoli.

Hot recovery

Baroni leaves Amione, Serdar and Ngonge in the changing rooms for Terracciano, Lazovic and Bonazzoli and the attacker himself at the start of the second half scares Napoli with a nice lateral incursion, neutralized by Meret. Hellas tries to shake itself off, Napoli tries to manage and restart. And it is precisely on another deadly restart that the Italian champions close the match 10′ into the second half: Politano launches Kvara again in the open field, entry into the area, double feint to the long post. Hellas has a burst of pride in the 15th minute: Lazovic takes advantage of a loose ball (unfortunate rebound on Di Lorenzo) and strikes Meret, rekindling the dispute.

Rhythm

Pushed by their fans, Verona tries to attack the blue goal and it takes a super Meret (28′) to make a diving save from Bonazzoli’s diagonal shot, who does well to give the team an offensive boost after his entry onto the pitch. Simeone (recently entered) fails to hit the target from an advantageous position in the 29th minute, then Meret again neutralizes Lazovic. Hellas’ push effectively ends there: in the 90th minute Montipò says no with his foot to Zerbin, in injury time it is Faraoni who sends the last good ball for Hellas wide. Napoli wins, starts again and finds conviction again: for Garcia (who also welcomes an excellent performance from Cajuste) Milan are there on Sunday. There we will understand if Napoli is still a championship team. Verona, on the other hand, questions itself: the last victory on the second day, from there only two points with two 0-0s. Too little.

October 21, 2023 (modified October 21, 2023 | 9:07 pm)

