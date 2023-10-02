The coach on the eve of the Champions League match: “We are fighting against a complete team, to win we have to give 120%”. On Osimhen: “Nothing has changed for us. He is a great player”

Garcia waited seven years to meet Real Madrid, after his dismissal from Roma took away this satisfaction by sacking him in 2016. “But now it’s not the personal issue that matters but this great challenge. The Champions League is the most beautiful event for everyone. Yes. that little tune gives you an exceptional boost. Napoli must always be in the Champions League, and this comes from the championship. Now we’re doing well there and we have to continue in Europe. It won’t be easy. I think Real Madrid have won it five times in the last ten years ago. Great coach, who I respect a lot, like Ancelotti, they have about ten players who won it two years ago. And this explains a lot but we want to win. We are first in the group with them. It takes heart and head, we these are moments in which we will have to push or wait. We will have our heart for sure.”

bellingham nightmare

—

The Englishman started very strong and will be one of the main dangers: “They were good after Benzema in taking on Bellingham but also Joselu. It’s a technical team, fast, but also physical and very powerful at set pieces. A complete team. To have ambition To win we must be humble and demonstrate 120 percent of our qualities on the pitch.”

the turning point in the championship

—

Garcia explains it like this: “By continuing with possession and shooting on goal, things improved. We went from an outside post to an inside post. Look, Khvicha is now happy and playing calmly, he is unique. Before, the absence of goals since March weighed on him. and forced plays. We needed to improve the quality of the shot and the aim.” But the Frenchman is worried about other factors: “Fourth match in nine days, it’s a pace that isn’t good for the players. They also come from national team commitments. We hope to have everyone at their best. We have studied Real’s strong and weak points, but it’s important to focus on our game. We don’t need to repeat ourselves every minute that we play with one of the strongest teams in the world. Often these matches are decided on a detail, we must not get even the little things wrong.”

Captain

—

Giovanni Di Lorenzo underlines concepts with an even more offensive aspect: “It will be a match to play and not to suffer. This is their home because of how many times they have won it, the Champions League. Vinicius is certainly a great player despite his young age. But we need attention from everyone. And when we have the ball we will have to impose our game. Not having conceded a goal in Lecce is important for all of us. Ostigard and Natan are gaining confidence by playing with continuity. It annoys me that we only talk about Napoli of the year last year, whether we play badly or whether we play well. We need to look ahead. We are all focused on our path. Our strength is always the collective. I don’t play to chase my opponents. We must be courageous and proactive.” Then he explains about Osimhen and his particular moment off the pitch: “Nothing has changed for us. His desire to give his best hasn’t changed. We know that Victor is a great player.”

