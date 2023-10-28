The Napoli coach encourages his team: “It’s a direct clash, an opportunity to improve our ranking.” But he nips the old Roman rivalry with Pioli in the bud: “That was a different period, moreover with different teams and environments”

Gianluca Monti

28 October – NAPLES

“A direct clash to win”, Rudi Garcia has no doubts about the importance of Napoli-Milan and even jokes about it a bit: “Everyone says that this is a different Napoli, let’s hope the result is also different compared to last year , at least against Maradona and the double Champions League match.” Few words and a great desire to see a team capable of performing well against a strong opponent: “The boys know it, up to now we would have liked to win them all but we haven’t managed to do so. Tomorrow we have an opportunity to improve the ranking and make our fans happy, this time we hope to take advantage of the home advantage.”

reasons

—

In fact, Napoli haven’t impressed Maradona so far but Garcia is calm and it’s not true that Leao doesn’t let him sleep: “We have an excellent right-wing chain and then we don’t have to worry only about him. My players are motivated and not at all satisfied, it’s up to me to push them to do even more but the responses from Verona and Berlin are comforting.”

RESULTIST

—

Garcia takes the six points and looks at Milan with confidence: “If we won without enthusiasm, it means that we have room for improvement and maybe we will be able to play a great match for the full 90 minutes tomorrow.”

PIOLI E MOU

—

The disagreements with Pioli from the shared past in the capital are forgotten: “It was a different period, different teams and environments. He is an excellent coach. Mourinho says Inter are the favourites? I’m not interested in him and it’s still very early to make predictions.” In Milan last year Raspadori started and then Simeone decided: “They are both very important, Cholito could be too tomorrow.” Obviously – however – while the race is underway because Jack will be there from the start. “We have to be balanced and try not to concede goals like what happened in Berlin – concludes Garcia – while also trying to score more”. With a Kvaratskhelia like this everything will be easier: “he is back at great levels”, comments the Azzurri coach with a smile that he already knows is challenging Milan.

October 28, 2023 (modified October 28, 2023 | 3:24 pm)

