Suara.com – Chairman of the National Winning Team for Presidential Prize (TPN GP), Arsjad Rasjid, said that he involved the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi in determining the winning steps for the 2024 presidential election.

He admitted that he would invite Jokowi to discuss, especially discussing the challenges he would face in the future.

“Certainly (communication), he is the president, what we are looking for is the future president, this is important for us to know what the challenges are,” said Arsjad when met on the sidelines of the IV PDIP National Working Meeting, JiExpo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Sunday ( 1/10/2023).

President Jokowi attends the IV PDIP National Working Meeting at Jiexpo Kemayoran on Friday (29/9/2023). (Screenshot)

According to him, continuing the policy to build a nation during the transition period is not easy. For this reason, he said, discussion is needed.

“This isn’t easy, there is a transition on how to make all of this happen, for the sake of the people, so we can’t just play around,” he said.

Furthermore, when asked whether the discussion was intended to invite Jokowi to be on the Ganjar development team as well, Arsjad did not provide confirmation. He only emphasized that the discussion was in order to prepare a future vision and mission for Ganjar.

“This is not what I meant when I said earlier that we have to… this is for the future, vision and mission, all kinds of challenges in the future, as I said earlier, as an illustration, if I want to appoint the main CEO of a company, I will definitely talk to the CEO who wants to retire,” he concluded. .