Suara.com – The issue of dynastic politics after Gibran Rakabuming Raka became Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate (cawapres) continues to strengthen ahead of the 2024 elections. Moreover, Gibran’s move to duet with Prabowo was allegedly ‘smoothed’ by a Constitutional Court (MK) decision which was considered controversial.

Responding to the commotion of dynastic politics, the son of the presidential candidate from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Ganjar Pranowo, Muhammad Zinedine Alam Ganjar, received attention.

Through Grace Tahir’s YouTube podcast, Alam Ganjar agrees with dynastic politics. According to him, if it is done correctly, dynastic politics will not be a problem.

“Dynasty politics, if done right, is actually no problem (if done correctly, it’s not a problem at all),” said Alam Ganjar, quoted on Grace Tahir’s YouTube channel.

He then gave the example of the Kennedy and Bush families in the United States. But, he said, the public never highlighted these two figures as products of dynastic politics. He said this was never an issue.

“We never seem to have a problem with Kennedy or Bush because they are political dynasties, most of their cases, Bush like 911 or something like that,” he said.

“But they were never highlighted as products of dynastic politics and that was never questioned,” he said.

However, he said that what should be a problem is if dynastic politics produces bad output.

He said that people who should not be in government circles actually got positions there.

“What is problematic is if dynastic politics produces bad output, people who do not comply with their portion become something that has status there. And if there are processes that are betrayed, that is what is wrong with dynastic politics,” he said.

He believes that dynastic politics is a political right. According to him, it depends on the person, whether it will bring bad or good.

“In dynastic politics, everyone has the right to participate in politics. For example, if I have been labeled or blocked by people, you are Ganjar’s son. If you enter politics, you are in dynastic politics,” he said.

“I couldn’t choose that condition, I was born as the son of a politician, it can be a good thing or a bad thing,” he continued.

Even so, Alam Ganjar admitted that he was not interested in entering the world of politics at this time.

But, he said he wanted to strengthen himself in facing the world of work.

“I still have a very long journey ahead of me, where I can establish myself,” he said.

He said he did not rule out the possibility of one day entering the political world.

“For now what I’m describing in the future is for politics maybe, but not now.”

Currently, Alam Ganjar admits that he is more focused on making money first.

“Now I want to make money first, I want to find my own happiness first because politics is not my place to have a career but my place to serve,” he said.

